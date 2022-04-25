ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State Basketball: Mady Sissoko’s offseason development is critical

By Connor Muldowney
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMady Sissoko is entering the most important offseason of his life as Michigan State basketball is going to need him to take a huge step. It’s been an interesting few weeks for Michigan State basketball and the news surrounding the program hasn’t been all positive. The Spartans...

saturdaytradition.com

Illinois hoops loses junior forward to transfer

Illinois junior forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, 247Sports reported that Bosman-Verdonk entered his name into the portal and will begin searching for a new home outside Champaign. He played in 24 games last season and made 2 starts. The Fighting Illini...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Coach Cal’s Son, Brad, Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Kentucky men’s basketball graduate assistant Brad Calipari, the son of head coach John Calipari, has reportedly landed a new job. Brad, 25, who played for his father at UK before transferring to Detroit Mercy, has been hired at LIU. He will serve as the special assistant to head coach Derek Kellogg.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Oakland transfer Micah Parrish visits Michigan State

EAST LANSING – Michigan State may not need to look far in its search to add to its depleted roster via the transfer portal. Micah Parrish, a transfer from Oakland, visited Michigan State on Wednesday, according to his Instagram. As a sophomore, Parrish averaged 12.1 points and 6.0 rebounds...
MICHIGAN STATE
AthlonSports.com

Michigan Football: Wolverines' 2022 Schedule Analysis

Spring practices have come and gone as the Michigan Wolverines held their spring game earlier this month and now turn their attention towards the summer as they look to defend their Big Ten championship. One reason why the Wolverines are once again considered title contenders in the conference is the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reactions to UNC landing prized five-star recruit G.G. Jackson

The wait is finally over. After a long few weeks where UNC fans were teased by the idea of five-star recruit G.G. Jackson committing to the Tar Heels, the power forward ended his recruitment on Wednesday by pledging his commitment to the program. Hubert Davis and his staff have now landed the No. 1 player in the 2023 class to pair with fellow five-star guard Simeon Wilcher. It’s a great start for Davis who is coming off a run to the Final Four and will return four of those five starters. The future is certainly bright and now the Tar Heels will look to build on this. Following the commitment, there was plenty of reaction to the Tar Heels landing Jackson ranging from players to staff members, fans, and even the media. It’s a big moment for Davis and the Tar Heels, so we decided to take some of the best reactions we saw and put them together into one article. See the reactions below:   Former player and current staff member Brandon Robinsonhttps://twitter.com/BRob_4/status/1519394602071040003Jon Rothsteinhttps://twitter.com/JonRothstein/status/1519395161767391232BDahthttps://twitter.com/BDAHT/status/1519395708775931904Tate Frazierhttps://twitter.com/tatefrazier/status/1519393480337883136Jeff Borzellohttps://twitter.com/jeffborzello/status/1519393573636124672Armando Bacothttps://twitter.com/iget_buckets35/status/1519394545942863872UNC Basketball Twitter accounthttps://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball/status/1519393639079854083Caleb Lovehttps://twitter.com/caleb2love/status/151940284467107430511
COLLEGE SPORTS
KEYC

Gophers men’s hoops get Minn native Garcia, UNC transfer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota men’s basketball team has finalized the addition of two transfers, forward Dawson Garcia from North Carolina and guard Ta’Lon Cooper from Morehead State. The university announced the addition of Garcia and Cooper on Tuesday. Garcia is a Minnesota native who played his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Ohio State, Michigan Fans Grossed Out By These Helmets

Earlier this week, a college football fan took it upon themselves to make some interesting helmet edits. The idea behind these edits was to swap college football helmet colors with that of their arch rivals. Some highlights included a Florida State helmet with Miami colors, a TCU helmet with Baylor colors, an LSU helmet with Alabama colors and a Georgia helmet with Florida colors.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan’s Isaiah Barnes, appealing for a redshirt, will try to crack rotation next season

Once it was settled that Isaiah Barnes would not play in games the rest of the season, he played better in practice. As is the case for all freshmen, college basketball was an adjustment for Barnes -- both college and basketball. In December, after he’d played a total of six minutes over two games for Michigan, it was decided that the best course of action was to redshirt, with the hope of preserving an extra season of eligibility. The NCAA will have to approve that.
ANN ARBOR, MI
