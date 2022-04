Give the Nebraska Legislature an incomplete for its 2022 grade. It will be years before its major actions can be evaluated. The uncertainty of impact begins with the income tax cuts and property tax relief, hailed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and their legislative champions as transformative. The cuts will leave some cash in the pockets of the state’s highest earners but won’t help families that make less than $81,000 a year. And the property tax relief will mostly benefit property owners. It's impact on the tens of thousands of Nebraskans who rent may be delayed, muted or negligible.

