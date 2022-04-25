Kanawha County Schools to cut positions because of decreasing enrollment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Decreasing enrollment in Kanawha County Schools is leading to some tough decisions. The school district will cut 55 positions. It is expected to lose millions of dollars in state funding.

“It is not something anyone enjoys and it is the livelihood for a lot of people. It is how they put food on the table and insurance and it is tough,” said Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams.

There have been cuts in the last several years as well. Now, 13 service positions and over 40 professional positions will be cut so the county can live within its means.

“Hopefully through attrition and retirement all but about 10 or 11 of those positions will be back,” Williams said. “But starting next school year we will be 54.5 positions less than what we currently are.”

Williams said some principals found out early this year that they’d need to make decisions about what positions to cut. They are asked to make those decisions in a way that will least affect the running of their particular school.

“When you have less kids in a school you need less teachers to teach them,” he explained. “You need less cooks, you could need less bus drivers things of that nature. That is what happens when we lose population, we have to see where the cuts come.”

Williams said the people whose jobs were impacted by the cuts, have known for several weeks.

