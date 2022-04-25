ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County Schools to cut positions because of decreasing enrollment

By Nicky Walters
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Decreasing enrollment in Kanawha County Schools is leading to some tough decisions. The school district will cut 55 positions. It is expected to lose millions of dollars in state funding.

“It is not something anyone enjoys and it is the livelihood for a lot of people. It is how they put food on the table and insurance and it is tough,” said Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams.

There have been cuts in the last several years as well. Now, 13 service positions and over 40 professional positions will be cut so the county can live within its means.

“Hopefully through attrition and retirement all but about 10 or 11 of those positions will be back,” Williams said. “But starting next school year we will be 54.5 positions less than what we currently are.”

Williams said some principals found out early this year that they’d need to make decisions about what positions to cut. They are asked to make those decisions in a way that will least affect the running of their particular school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofBn6_0fJskRym00

“When you have less kids in a school you need less teachers to teach them,” he explained. “You need less cooks, you could need less bus drivers things of that nature. That is what happens when we lose population, we have to see where the cuts come.”

Williams said the people whose jobs were impacted by the cuts, have known for several weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 3

Related
WOWK 13 News

Jackson, Scioto counties get portion of OH development grants

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Local communities across Ohio are getting more funding to help clean up “contaminated properties” to make way for future economic developments. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced $60 million in funding as part of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program through the Ohio Department of Development. The funding […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kanawha County, WV
Education
City
Charleston, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Government
WVNS

Gun recovered at Bluefield High School

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A gun was recovered from Bluefield High School earlier today, April 28, 2022, according to the Mercer County Public Schools Facebook page. The gun was found in a student’s locker following what is called as a reasonable suspicion search. Local law enforcement was immediately contacted by the school in order to […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Man WANTED in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Corrections and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for violating parole. They say that Jesse Lee Rufty has an active capias for his arrest issued by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. Mr. Rufty’s original offenses were conspiracy […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Woman reported missing out of St. Albans area

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been reported missing out of St. Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Roberta Anne Bearfield, 54, was last seen on Mar. 30, 2022, with a male friend, William “Bill” Perdue, 34. They left in a 2002 Kia Spectra, according to the KCSO. The registration is […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after stabbing in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested after a stabbing in the Van area of Boone County. Boone County deputies say they responded to the stabbing on April 13. They say after an investigation, Johnathan Dilday, 21 of Bim, was arrested and is being charged with Malicious Wounding.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy