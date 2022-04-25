ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two construction workers hurt after explosion at church in Baton Rouge

By Michael Scheidt
WGNO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department is at the scene of an explosion at a local church.

Firefighters were called to St. Agnes Church on Monday morning.

“Construction crews were working in the kitchen and cafeteria,” according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

At some point, a torch was lit inside the building.

Images courtesy of Baton Rouge Fire Department

This happened at the same time as a gas leak that caused the explosion.

BRFD says, “Two workers were transported by EMS to a local hospital in stable condition.”

At this time, there are road closures in the area so debris from the explosion can be cleaned up.

Specifically, Mayflower St. and South 10th St. are not open at the time.

BRFD is asking everyone to stay away from the area.

St. Agnes Church is located at 749 East Blvd.

