The Cowboys have had Tyron Smith as their starting left tackle for many years and they took a player with a similar name with the 24th pick of the draft on Thursday night. Tyler Smith played the same position as his new teammate while he was at Tulsa and Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that the team believes he “can be our left tackle for a long time at some point in time.” That point in time is unlikely to be now and Smith is expected to work at both tackle and left guard as he begins his NFL career.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO