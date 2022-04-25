ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jemima Kirke says her 'Conversations With Friends' character felt like a 'stretch' to her at times

By Claudia Willen
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15RUQR_0fJsjzl900
Jemima Kirke attends the 14th annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar on Monday, April 29, 2019, in New York.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

  • Jemima Kirke said her " Conversations With Friends " role as Melissa felt like a "stretch" at times.
  • Her marriage seemed written from a 22-year-old's perspective in the book, Kirke told The Telegraph.
  • She called Sally Rooney's writing "beautiful" but said she "struggled" with parts of the story.

Jemima Kirke found her " Conversations With Friends " character, a glamorous writer named Melissa, to be a "stretch" at certain points during filming, the actor told The Telegraph on Friday.

In the forthcoming Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney' s debut novel, Melissa befriends two Trinity College students, Frances (Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane), who become entangled in her marriage to Nick (Joe Alwyn).

Rooney was 26 years old when Faber and Faber published the book in 2017 to widespread critical acclaim .

"It's remarkable that someone of that age [Rooney] has so much discipline and focus, but as I was finally reading the book, I was thinking, 'This is marriage written from the perspective of a 22-year-old,'" Kirke, 36, told The Telegraph.

The actor continued: "I don't think that's good or bad. Her writing is beautiful but there were moments when I struggled to make something work."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y42rj_0fJsjzl900
The characters in "Conversations With Friends" travel to Croatia.

Brooke Levenstein/Hulu

When Kirke, an actor known for her roles on Netflix's " Sex Education " and HBO's " Girls ," was approached to audition for "Conversations With Friends," she said she had not read the source material, nor had she watched the streamer's 2020 adaptation of Rooney's second novel, " Normal People ."

Kirke said she agreed to a Zoom audition once she wrapped filming on "Sex Education" and ultimately got the role.

Throughout production, which took place mostly in Ireland in 2021, the actor said she never met Rooney.

"She was never on set, not once," Kirke said.

According to Vanity Fair , Rooney was heavily involved in casting "Conversations With Friends" before taking leave to write her third book, "Beautiful World, Where Are You," which hit shelves in September 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3aQh_0fJsjzl900
"Conversations With Friends" premieres on Hulu in May 2022.

Brooke Levenstein/Hulu

While bringing Melissa to life, Kirke took it upon herself to find a connection to her character, she told The Telegraph.

"I did a lot of writing – stream of consciousness – until I could find a link," she explained, adding that she frequently jotted down thoughts about Melissa in a notebook she carried around set.

Kirke, who shares two children with her ex-husband Michael Mosberg and is currently in a relationship with Alex Cameron, said that she kept her own lived experiences detached from Melissa.

"If I'm playing a wife in a troubled marriage, I won't think about my own marriage because then I'm putting myself into it and that's not the job," she said.

Hulu's " Conversations With Friends " premieres on May 15.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Openly Gay ‘Bridgerton’ Star Golda Rosheuvel Was Told by a Lesbian Director to Stay in the Closet

Click here to read the full article. When openly gay “Bridgerton” star Golda Rosheuvel —who plays the wigtastic gossip-loving Queen Charlotte on the Netflix series — was starting her acting career, she was told by a lesbian director that she should stay in the closet. “We were talking about being out and proud and representation and whether I should say I was gay in interviews,” Rosheuvel tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “And it was an absolute no: ‘You absolutely shouldn’t do that. It could or it would ruin your career as an actor.’ I...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sasha Lane
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Jemima Kirke
Person
Nick
Person
Sally Rooney
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Education#Film Star#Trinity College#The Telegraph
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Insider

Insider

376K+
Followers
26K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy