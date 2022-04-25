ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Majors says he was punched in the face 100 times while making 'Creed 3'

By Zac Ntim
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Jonathan Majors.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

  • Jonathan Majors stars alongside Michael B. Jordan in "Creed 3."
  • Majors said he was punched in the face "about 100 times" during the film's production.
  • Majors also discussed working out for his role in the boxing drama.

Jonathan Majors discussed some of the workplace hazards that have come with his role in "Creed 3," the latest installment in the "Rocky" franchise.

"I got punched in the face about 100 times, but it's all OK!" Majors told Variety .

Majors — who is best known for his role in HBO's "Lovecraft Country" — also told the outlet that he spent over a year in the gym working out in preparation for the role.

Majors said that by the end of his workout regime, his muscles were so large that he couldn't even fit his hand into wristbands for Oscar parties.

"Over time, they just got bigger and bigger," he said.

Majors is set to star alongside Michael B. Jordan in "Creed 3." The film will also mark Jordan's directorial debut.

The film series — which is a spinoff of Sylvester Stallone's "Rocky" franchise — follows the story of Adonis Creed (Jordan), a young boxer from Philadelphia. The franchise has found huge acclaim since its 2015 debut, which was cowritten and directed by Ryan Coogler.

Stallone, who plays a supporting role in the spin-offs as Adonis Creed's manager, even earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in "Creed."

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As Insider reported last year , Michael B. Jordan confirmed that Stallone would not return for the series' third installment.

"I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn't coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit … there's always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis," Jordan told IGN.

"But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around him moving forward. So, it's always respect and always a shit ton of love for what he's built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created."

Details about what character Majors will play in "Creed 3" have yet to be released. The film is set to hit theaters on November 23, 2022.

Read the original article on Insider

