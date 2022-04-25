ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The creator of a Twitter bot that tracks Elon Musk's private jet wonders if Musk-owned Twitter will ban him

By Kieran Press-Reynolds
 3 days ago

  • Jack Sweeney created a Twitter bot to track the movements of Elon Musk's private jet.
  • Musk previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to take the account down, but he declined.
  • Sweeney said "it's hard to think that he wouldn't do something" now that Musk will lead Twitter.

The creator of a Twitter bot that tracks the movements of Elon Musk's private jet said he's unsure if his account will remain online following Monday's announcement that Musk will buy the social media company for $44 billion.

Musk unsuccessfully tried last year to get Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old college student who built the bot, to shut it down.

"It's hard to think that he wouldn't do something," Sweeney told Insider.

Musk has vowed to take Twitter private and prioritize "free speech" on the platform, leading to speculation over whether he will change content moderation policies or allow previously banned users such as former President Donald Trump back onto the platform.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement on Monday.

But Musk has shown that there are limits to what he wants on the platform, and previously attempted to get Sweeney to remove his jet tracking account over what he claimed were security concerns.

Musk messaged Sweeney in November of last year to take down the account, offering $5,000 if he would comply. Sweeney refused to shut down the account and instead made Musk a counteroffer of $50,000, an internship or a Tesla Model 3, according to The New York Times .

Musk, the world's richest person, never responded to those offers. In late January, the billionaire blocked Sweeney's personal account, the jet account, and a third account he made to track jets for Musk's SpaceX company, according to Sweeney.

Sweeney's jet tracker currently has over 410,000 followers. The account is automated, and frequently posts updates on the whereabouts and flight times of Musk's airplane using public flight tracking and transponder data.

After The New York Times article on the jet tracking account, Sweeney said his bot received increased backlash from Musk's followers and the Tesla community.

"There's a good amount of them that don't like it," Sweeney said.

Sweeney told Insider that he made the account, which launched in June 2020, not to criticize Musk but because he thought it would be "cool" to see where the business mogul traveled. He added that Musk recently unblocked the jet tracker account without any explanation, although his personal account remains blocked.

Sweeney said he'd still be interested in making an agreement with Musk to take down his Twitter bot.

"It would definitely have to be a pretty good deal now, because it's gone on for so long," he said. "Definitely a Tesla, fully paid for and everything."

Comments / 35

Brent Eads
3d ago

Sorry kid, once this cat is out of the bag and to get your Tesla through extortion there will be no end of the follow-ons trying to there their own free vehicles. None of this is difficult to copy, you only need free time like a college kid with nothing better to do and published access to the public flight database at the FAA.Yes, it really is a security concern and the flights are far too long easy to track but the FAA refuses to do anything about it.

Reply(4)
11
D.Parsons
2d ago

This story aside, who else agrees that its only fair that politicans flight plans are also public information. I mean we pay them shouldnt we know where they are even if its "business"?

Reply
7
DestroyCommunism1776
2d ago

Doubt it. It would go against the entire reason Musk even acquired Twitter. (I know, I still can't believe he actually did it)

Reply(2)
2
