Asheville — (WLOS) The Asheville Tourists were in good position for most of Tuesday night’s game; however, the Winston-Salem Dash broke the contest open late and beat the Tourists 14-4. The Dash plated two runs in the top of the first inning but Chayce McDermott made some big pitches to limit the damage early on. Colin Barber answered for Asheville with a solo Home Run in the bottom half of the frame. Barber finished the game with a season-high three hits.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO