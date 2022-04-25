ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva man falsely reports stolen car

By Digital Team
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police arrested a Geneva man following a reported stolen vehicle. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Mathew T. Jones for forgery...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Sodus man arrested for stalking neighbor

Police arrested a Sodus man following a report of harassment. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael J. Gascoigne, 38, of Sodus for stalking. It is alleged that Gascoigne continued harassing a neighbor and making threats after being advised to stop. Gascoigne was transported...
SODUS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva woman pulls knife on police officers

Police say a Geneva woman was arrested following a reported disturbance on Monday. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Brittany Naegele, 25, of Geneva for criminal mischief, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, assault, and harassment. During the course of the investigation, Naegele ran past officers...
GENEVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneva, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Stolen Car#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua man arrested for petit larceny

Police say a Canandaigua man was arrested following a shoplifting complaint. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Damien Soyring, 22, of Canandaigua for petit larceny. Soyring is alleged to have stolen eight different items from Walmart in Canandaigua totaling $44.95. He is due to...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
iPad
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
WHEC TV-10

Man shot in Rochester dies of his injuries

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police said a man who was shot in the upper body on April 9 has died of his injuries. Javon Sampson, 33, was transported to Strong Hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. He died on Thursday. RPD found Sampson shot around 5 p.m....
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

76K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy