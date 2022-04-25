8 men arrested in multi-agency online solicitation of a minor investigation
SAN ANGELO, Texas — 8 men were arrested last week during a multi-agency investigation targeting suspects for online solicitation of a minor.
According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, six law enforcement agencies cooperated in an operation spanning three days from Thursday, April 21, 2022, to Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Cooperating agencies included the San Angelo Police Department, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Public Safety, the Abilene Police Department, the Big Spring Police Department, and Goodfellow Air Force Base NCIS.OSI.
Police say the 8 people listed below were arrested over the course of the investigation:
DOB: November 18, 1983
Charge: Online solicitation of a minor, 2nd felony pending
DOB: August 31, 1995
Charge: Online solicitation of a minor
DOB: April 20, 1988
Charge: Online solicitation of a minor, 5 county warrants
DOB: February 24, 1987
Charge: Online Solicitation of a Minor
DOB: September 9, 1966
Charge: Online solicitation of a minor,possession of marijuana
DOB: June 26, 1985
Charge: Online solicitation of a minor
DOB: February 14, 1997
Charge: Online solicitation of a minor
DOB: February 24, 2002
DOB: February 24, 2002

Charge: Online solicitation of a minor
