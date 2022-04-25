8 men arrested in multi-agency online solicitation of a minor investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 8 men were arrested last week during a multi-agency investigation targeting suspects for online solicitation of a minor.

According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, six law enforcement agencies cooperated in an operation spanning three days from Thursday, April 21, 2022, to Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Cooperating agencies included the San Angelo Police Department, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Public Safety, the Abilene Police Department, the Big Spring Police Department, and Goodfellow Air Force Base NCIS.OSI.

Police say the 8 people listed below were arrested over the course of the investigation:

James Baker

DOB: November 18, 1983

Charge: Online solicitation of a minor, 2nd felony pending

Gerald Martinez

DOB: August 31, 1995

Charge: Online solicitation of a minor

Jordan Locklear

DOB: April 20, 1988

Charge: Online solicitation of a minor, 5 county warrants

Ysias Rodriguez

DOB: February 24, 1987

Charge: Online Solicitation of a Minor

Christopher Wilson

DOB: September 9, 1966

Charge: Online solicitation of a minor,possession of marijuana

Matthew Beckett

DOB: June 26, 1985

Charge: Online solicitation of a minor

Rafael Alvarado

DOB: February 14, 1997

Charge: Online solicitation of a minor

Christopher Rose

DOB: February 24, 2002

Charge: Online solicitation of a minor

