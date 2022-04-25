ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Blowing dirt causes numerous accidents Saturday north of Grand Island

By Jeff Bahr
Grand Island Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoor visibility caused by blowing dust led to a chain reaction accident just north of Grand Island late Saturday afternoon. Fifteen vehicles were involved in accidents, said Hall County Chief Deputy Josh Berlie. One of the vehicles was a semi-trailer....

theindependent.com

