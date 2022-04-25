ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City murder suspect caught hiding in closet

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYgbd_0fJshUfA00

Editor’s Note: The original article incorrectly stated that Taylor was involved in the physical altercation and was shot three times. The article has since been corrected. We apologize for the error.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A murder suspect hid in a closet and hid the murder weapon in a cereal box in a failed attempt to hide from the police shortly after the killing, according to court records.

The case began Friday when 32-year-old Andre Levy went to Andrew’s Place Apartment and confronted Zaniah Taylor about her sister with whom Levy shares two children. Taylor and a man at the apartment, Jammie Lamar Murray, tried to get Levy to leave.

DeFuniak Springs man charged in shooting

When he wouldn’t leave Levy and Murray got into a physical altercation. Court records state Levy pulled a gun out of his waistband and shot Murray three times.

He then drove away from the scene and hid the gun in a cereal box and hid in a closet at an apartment on Laurie Avenue. Panama City Police officers found Levy and the gun a short time later.

During an interview after he was arrested Levy said Murray choked him and slammed him into a wall and that he was able to get a gun out of Murray’s waistband and shoot him with it. However, when investigators told Levy they found the gun he admitted that he had lied about the shooting.

“He then recanted his version of events, and instead explained that he has had the gun for several weeks,” investigators wrote. He then told investigators the same sequence of events but said he brought the gun to the apartment and pulled it out of his waistband.

Sheriff encourages homeowners to shoot burglars to ‘save taxpayers money’

“The defendant stated once he pulled the firearm out, the victim let go of him,” investigators wrote. “The defendant then stated he fired multiple shots at the victim at close range. … The defendant then picked up his shoe and fled in his Honda Civic with the firearm still in his possession.”

Levy is charged with murder. He is being held without bond in the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WMBB

10 time convicted felon arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WMBB

Police arrest third suspect from Sunday night shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Royal Arms Garden Apartments’ residents can sleep a little easier knowing the police have captured all three suspects they believe to be involved in a Sunday night shooting. Police caught the third suspect Monday morning during a traffic stop. “Our detectives out combing the area trying to find the individual […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#City Police#Violent Crime#Andrew S Place Apartment
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

Man arrested for 8 pounds of fentanyl, 50 pounds of marijuana

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man after he was found with over eight pounds of fentanyl and about 50 pounds of marijuana. Howard Grant, 52, was arrested Thursday, March 30 after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation at I-65 northbound.  Grant was driving a […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WMBB

WMBB

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy