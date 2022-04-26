ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

SoCalGas’ Maria Ventura Named Business Leader of the Year

By Joel Russel
Sfvbj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern California Gas Co. Senior Public Affairs Manager and Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast’s Board Member Maria Ventura was honored as 2022 Business Leader of the Year by the Ventura County Leadership Academy. The distinction was based on Ventura’s community leadership and charitable service. She is...

www.sfvbj.com

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

OC and Ventura rank in top 10 healthiest counties in California

The University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute looked at more than 30 factors within the state's 58 counties to determine which counties are the most healthy. The study looked at gender equity, child care affordability and jobs to help determine the rankings.Orange and Ventura counties ranked in the top 10 with Orange County coming in sixth place and Ventura County coming in ninth.Los Angeles County ranked 24th followed by Riverside County at 25. San Bernandino came in 43 out of the 58 counties."This year we focused on economic security in particular as we come out of this pandemic and look forward to a just recovery," said Sheri Johnson, Director of the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institue. "We looked at things like child care cost affordability, the gender pay gap, the importance of living wage for all of us to be able to thrive and to meet our basic needs with dignity."Marin County in the Bay Area came in first on the list of the healthiest counties.Find the full County Health Ranking here.
VENTURA, CA
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Struggling Marymount California University to close

Marymount California University, a half-century-old private Catholic institution, will close this summer, its board of trustees announced.The liberal arts school located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula south of Los Angeles has been struggling in recent years due to declining enrollment, rising costs and the coronavirus pandemic, the university said in a statement Friday."This decision was not made lightly. But we felt the most compassionate thing to do was to give everyone time to make plans. Our focus now will be to help our students, faculty and staff," said Brian Marcotte, the university's president.Marymount California has 500 full-time students and 140 full-time staff,The university said classes will conclude with the end of the summer term in August.In the meantime, Marymount California will work on transitioning students to other colleges and universities for the fall semester and find new work for faculty and staff.Only a small number of employees will remain after classes end to manage the closure.The school was founded by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary in 1968 as Marymount Palos Verdes College, a two-year institution.The name was changed to Marymount California University in 2013 as four-year undergraduate degrees and graduate degree programs were offered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Ventura County, CA
Government
Ventura County, CA
Business
State
California State
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Government
CBS LA

BA.2 blamed for rising COVID-19 cases in LA County

The number of COVID positive patients at county hospitals in Los Angeles rose slightly Sunday while those infected with the coronavirus appeared to be on the rise, based on the latest state figures released Friday.As of Sunday, 218 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 27 were being treated in intensive care. The latest figures come after the county reported another 2,056 infections Friday, raising the pandemic total to 2,859,799. Another 12 COVID-related deaths were reported then, raising the overall death toll to 31,924. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health does not report COVID data on weekends.  Also on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Southern California Schools Make List of Best High Schools

Three Southern California schools earned spots in an annual ranking of the country's top high schools. The U.S. News and World Report Best High Schools list includes data on about 24,000 public high schools in 50 states. The ranking is based on performance on state assessments and how well the schools prepare students for college.
CERRITOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scouts#Food Share#Vcla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Leaders, Athletes Gather for Child Mind Institute Fundraiser

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on kids’ mental health and experts agree that it will last for years. Bay Area community leaders and athletes gathered in Menlo Park Monday for a fundraiser for the Child Mind Institute. The organization, based in San Mateo, helps families and their...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS LA

LA Homeless Services Authority Director Heidi Marston resigns after objections she froze high salaries to raise pay for nearly 200 employees

The executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority resigned Monday, citing low pay to the agency's employees as a major reason for her resignation.In a statement posted on Medium, Heidi Marston said when she became executive director of LAHSA, some of the organization's employees earned as little as $33,119 a year, or about $2,760 a month before taxes. She noted that by federal government standards, that salary is well into the "very low income" category."The employees of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority should not make so little that they qualify for homeless services themselves," she wrote.She says...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/26/22

In Riverside County, there were 459 new cases reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations have only increased by one since April 18 with 55. ICU cases decreased by two, with six current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths. In San Bernardino County,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Fair & Expo Opens Wednesday

Earl Warren Showgrounds is excited to present the full fair experience this year with thrilling carnival rides and games, children’s carnival rides and games section, farm animals, exhibits, food contests, entertainment, live music and delicious fair food. This year’s theme is “MEET ME AT THE FAIR,” bringing back a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy