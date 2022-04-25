Boy pulled from Phoenix pool in critical condition after being underwater for five minutes, FD says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer earlier this month at a gas station is back in the hospital after briefly being released and booked into jail. Officials released the mug shot Tuesday morning of Nicholas Cody Cowan. The photo shows his hair is messy, and he’s still wearing his hospital gown. On Monday, Cowan was released from the hospital and booked into jail that evening on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, among other charges. But during the booking process, officials determined Cowan had to go back to the hospital to be monitored, police said. “He was not officially turned over to (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office) custody before that occurred,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said on Tuesday morning. No other details were released.
