Kelvin Umechukwu is an engineer with a plethora of skills that have enabled him to thrive in various fields including management, business development, community building, engineering innovation, and entrepreneurship. He is the co-founder of Bumpa, a startup infrastructure with the main focus of helping African entrepreneurs manage their businesses digitally. He also has a wealth of experience in this field, having worked at TechQuest Stem Academy as a business and community manager and ccHub as a Program Manager. In this episode of Founders Connect, Kelvin and I have a conversation a conversation about his career thus far, his background, how community has helped him develop.

