Conroe officials seek to pass a historic property tax homestead exemption providing immediate relief to homeowners suffering from increases in assess
CONROE, TX -- Property taxes and the appraisal process are the domain of the Montgomery Central Appraisal District. Recently released property value projections from the Montgomery Central Appraisal District have homeowners in Conroe looking for answers. Higher real estate values are leading to significant increase in annual property assessments and have...www.conroetoday.com
Comments / 0