Conroe, TX

Conroe officials seek to pass a historic property tax homestead exemption providing immediate relief to homeowners suffering from increases in assess

By Elizabeth West
 2 days ago

CONROE, TX -- Property taxes and the appraisal process are the domain of the Montgomery Central Appraisal District. Recently released property value projections from the Montgomery Central Appraisal District have homeowners in Conroe looking for answers. Higher real estate values are leading to significant increase in annual property assessments and have...

KHOU

Should you protest your property taxes?

TEXAS, USA — Why should you not be scared to protest your property taxes?. County tax appraisals are going out to homeowners and some are getting sticker shock. Thanks to the booming real estate market the value of most peoples’ homes has gone up. In Harris County, the...
KSAT 12

Texas constitutional amendment proposals seek to reduce taxes

Two proposed constitutional amendments would lower property taxes for homeowners if they are approved by voters on May 7. Earl voting is underway for May 7 election. Here’s where to vote early in Bexar County. The first proposition looks to reduce the amount of taxes that elementary and secondary...
