ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea contract rebel Antonio Rudiger set to bank almost £60MILLION with mega move to Real Madrid

By Andy Dillon
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZ5Jl_0fJsgBfs00

ANTONIO RUDIGER is set to bank almost £60million with his mega move to Real Madrid.

The defender is on his way from Chelsea to the Spanish giants and the transfer could be announced as early as this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPdDh_0fJsgBfs00
Antonio Rudiger is set to bag close to £60million overall at Real Madrid Credit: Getty

German Rudiger, 29, has agreed a four-year deal that, when wages and signing-on fee are combined, averages out at nearly £300,000 a week.

It eclipses what Chelsea were willing to offer to keep their star centre-half and boss Thomas Tuchel will now turn his attention to plotting to sign a replacement.

And that is likely to mean a fresh attempt to sign Sevilla’s Jules Kounde once his club’s ownership issue is resolved.

Tuchel came close to landing the France centre-back last summer only for Sevilla to raise the price from £42million to £68m overnight.

Kounde still wants to leave in the summer by which time Chelsea should have new owners in place and finance restrictions lifted again.

The club is currently operating under a special licence granted by the Government in light of sanctions being imposed on Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

They are banned from buying and selling players and negotiating new deals with existing ones and that has hampered attempts to hold on to stars like Rudiger.

Chelsea were prepared to make him the highest-paid defender in their history with more than £200k- a-week wages but it was not enough.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Rudiger is leaving and almost certain to be joined in Spain by team-mate Andreas Christensen, who agreed a verbal contract with Madrid’s big rivals Barcelona.

Tuchel admitted on Sunday that the sanctions have harmed Chelsea’s power in the transfer market.

Rookies Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr are being given more game-time but losing two senior defenders in one go is a big blow.

It might be three with Cesar Azpilicueta also out of contract and wanted by Barca — although Chelsea could trigger a one-year extension clause to make him stay.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Why a German soccer player got a red card on purpose

Why would a player want to get thrown out of a game? Well, what if you know you’re headed for a suspension and want to serve it as soon as possible? If that sounds weird, well, blame the German football calendar. Bundesliga, like many European football leagues, plays a...
SOCCER
BBC

Tuesday talking point: 'No denying cult hero Rudiger will be missed'

Chelsea salvaged a much-needed win at home to West Ham on Sunday. While the three points inch the club closer to securing Champions League qualification, a clean sheet and return to winning ways at Stamford Bridge were of more importance. Christian Pulisic's last-minute winner spared the blushes of Jorginho, whose...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malang Sarr
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The US Sun

Man Utd fans hold ‘Glazers out’ banners with thousands of seats empty at Old Trafford vs Chelsea as protests continue

MANCHESTER UNITED fans protested against the Glazer family during their crunch clash with Chelsea. There were THOUSANDS of empty seats inside Old Trafford for the crunch Premier League clash. But Die-hard United supporters who did attend were pictured holding banners reading 'Glazers Out' before kick-off. Thousands more were pictured outside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Barcelona#Spanish#German#Russian
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Riyad Mahrez and City lack cutting edge, leave Los Blancos within reach

MANCHESTER -- When was Riyad Mahrez's defining moment? In a first half where he and the rest of Manchester City's attack ascended to such heights as to leave Real Madrid players gawping in disbelief, was it the brilliant run and inch perfect cross that teed up Kevin De Bruyne to open the scoring after 93 seconds? Quite possibly. Even on its own, it would have been a moment worthy of lighting up a Champions League semifinal first leg that made moments of sheer excellence its stock trade.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham: Goalkeeper Becky Spencer signs new two-year deal

Tottenham goalkeeper Becky Spencer has signed a new two-year deal with the club. Spencer, 31, joined Spurs from West Ham in 2019. The Jamaica international has since made 51 appearances for Tottenham and her new deal will keep her with the north-London club until 2024. "The direction the club is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CBS Sports

Ruben Dias backs Man City in Champions League semifinal: 'The Bernabeu is a mad place, but we are a mad team'

Ruben Dias believes Manchester City are the right sort of team to thrive in the Santiago Bernabeu, a "mad" team ready for the lunacy that surely lies ahead of them. City travel to the Spanish capital next week holding a 4-3 lead from the first leg of their Champions League semifinal tie against Real Madrid, a match they might have won by far more if they had taken the string of chances they made at the Etihad Stadium. They may yet live to regret their profligacy, both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea were sent crashing out of the competition late on when they had been holding leads in the tie.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Rafael Nadal to play in Madrid after recovering from rib injury

MADRID — Rafael Nadal will play the Madrid Open after recovering from a rib injury that sidelined him for a month. Nadal had been recovering from a stress fracture he sustained while playing at Indian Wells in March. His loss to American Taylor Fritz in the final of that tournament ended a run of 20 consecutive wins for Nadal, including a record 21st Grand Slam title when he won the Australian Open.
TENNIS
BBC

'City must hope they have not left the door open for Real'

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Etihad Stadium. Manchester City produced an outstanding performance in one of the great Champions League games, but are left hoping they have not left the door open for Real Madrid after the semi-final first leg. City looked like they were running away with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
407K+
Followers
21K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy