MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in two years, Madison bartenders will prove who has the best cocktail. The Madison’s Best Bloody contest is back at Garver Feed Mill on May 22. The event was canceled for the last two years due to COVID-19. The contest, hosted by the Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation, sees local bartenders showing off their...

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO