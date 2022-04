NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The city of North Little Rock has partnered with a local nonprofit organization to initiate a Municipal Identification Program. "We felt like it was just a natural fit for Seis Puentes, to administer this program with the relationships and the connections they have made in the city of North Little Rock," said Shara Brazear, director of communications for the city of North Little Rock.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO