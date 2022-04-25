Is this Blanket Familiar? If So, Here’s What Schenectady Police want to Know!

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a woman in Queens. It happened Thursday morning in Flushing, police said.According to investigators, the man approached a 22-year-old woman at the Main Street subway station, grabbed her by the arm and forcer her to leave with him.The suspect forced the woman to walk from the station into a building on Kissena Boulevard, where he restrained her and exposed himself, police said.The woman broke free and got away. She was not hurt and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.The suspect was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a white face mask and a dark T-shirt with "Aeropostale New York" on the front.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO