ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Is this Blanket Familiar? If So, Here’s What Schenectady Police want to Know!

By Brian
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a white blanket, with multi-colored pinstripes of varying degrees of thickness, and it just may be the link to a Schenectady County animal abuse claim. Police in Schenectady County wants to know if the blanket in this photo looks familiar. Have you seen a pattern that looks similar,...

hot991.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady, NY
Crime & Safety
Schenectady County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schenectady, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Hundreds of Cops Suspended or Fired in Western New York?

A new report shows that over 225 police officers and jail guards in Western New York we suspended, fired, or resigned in the last 5 years. The political and social climate, over the past several years, has lead to law enforcement being put under a microscope. Some believe this is unfair, and the changes being made as a result have gone too far and limited police from doing their jobs effectively. Others believe that despite changes, police are too abusive of their power and more needs to be done.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Central Park#Animal Cruelty#Dog#News 10 Abc#Abc#Schenectad
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect exposed himself after forcing woman to leave subway station with him

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a woman in Queens. It happened Thursday morning in Flushing, police said.According to investigators, the man approached a 22-year-old woman at the Main Street subway station, grabbed her by the arm and forcer her to leave with him.The suspect forced the woman to walk from the station into a building on Kissena Boulevard, where he restrained her and exposed himself, police said.The woman broke free and got away. She was not hurt and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.The suspect was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a white face mask and a dark T-shirt with "Aeropostale New York" on the front.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
QUEENS, NY
Big Frog 104

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door

April 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York shared video showing a curious black bear walking up to a home and opening the storm door. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted a video to Facebook showing security camera footage from a home. The footage shows a...
ANIMALS
96.1 The Breeze

Beware Of These 13 Biting And Stinging Insects In New York State [Photos]

It's starting to feel more like spring and summer is not too far off here in New York State. That means we'll be spending more time outdoors. While I love the concerts, water activities, cookouts, and warm-weather fun, the one thing I hate is the bug bites and stings. There's nothing worse than enjoying a great day outside, only to realize later that night that you were a buffet for mosquitos. And for God's Sake, bee stings hurt like hell. A few years I got stung and hadn't been stung since childhood. It has been so long that I forgot how bad it hurt.
ANIMALS
WNYT

Police: Weapons call in Schenectady neighborhood proves unfounded

A weapons call brought lots of police to a Schenectady neighborhood Tuesday morning. However, police say their investigation was unfounded. This all started when a person called police, saying they saw what looked like a male pointing a large gun out a window at 129 South Brandywine Avenue. Police searched...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy