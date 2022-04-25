ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

President Biden coming to Minneapolis on Sunday

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - President Joe Biden is coming to Minnesota on Sunday. The White House announced Monday the president will travel to Minneapolis on May 1, but did not...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 18

Gerald Kremer
3d ago

please, stay out of Minnesota. you will make things worse than they already are. I have a better idea, got to your home state instead.

Reply
16
Biblebeliever
3d ago

You are not wanted or needed here. Go back to your basement.

Reply
16
Batman
3d ago

We have nice nursing homes here.Maybe he'll check into one.

Reply(1)
15
