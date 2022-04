NEVADA, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested in Nevada on kidnapping, burglary, and more charges after police connected him to an earlier home invasion. Jason O. Clark, 45, was taken into custody on Saturday, April 23rd after officers with the Nevada Police Department responded to a call of a “suspicious person” near Allison and Cedar Street in Nevada. After a brief attempt at fleeing, Clark was taken into custody and eventually to the Vernon County Jail for holding.

