Gary Neville rips into Jamie Carragher’s ‘yellow rinse’ hair and compares him to Bullseye presenter Jim Bowen

By Etienne Fermie
 3 days ago
GARY NEVILLE has ripped into Jamie Carragher's "yellow rinse" barnet.

The Manchester United legend took a week off from Monday Night Football punditry duties, but still tuned in to watch the show.

Jamie Carragher was compared to late Bullseye host Jim Bowen Credit: Twitter

Neville, 47, couldn't resist taking a playful dig at usual sparring partner Carragher.

This week, he targeted the former Liverpool defender's hair colour.

Posting a picture of Carra on tonight's show, Neville wrote: "What’s happened to his hair? He’s had a yellow rinse!"

He then likened Carragher's do to that off the late former Bullseye presenter Jim Bowen - posting pictures of them side by side.

The 44-year-old was also roundly mocked for his trousers - and how short they were.

Sky Sports Premier League's Twitter account posted an image of him, writing: "Have your trousers shrunk or have you grown? @Carra23 🤣👖"

And plenty of fans also noticed, pointing them out to Neville.

One wrote: "Talk about those trousers too … they had an argument with his shoes?"

While another added: "@Carra23 trousers have been on a hot wash".

A third joked: "@Carra23 has @GNev2 trousers on."

The pundits had to find a way to entertain themselves, with tonight's Premier League offering not exactly proving to be a classic.

Crystal Palace drew 0-0 with Leeds United at Selhurst Park, in a match devoid of exciting goal-mouth action.

Neville was in an adventurous mood yesterday, sneaking out of Stamford Bridge with a coat over his head to avoid stick after working on Chelsea's 1-0 win over West Ham.

Carragher's trousers were also mocked online Credit: Twitter

