GM Teases Chevy Corvette E-Ray, Says Fully Electric Corvette Will Follow: Video

By Sam McEachern
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGM released a new teaser video of the upcoming Corvette E-Ray today, showing the hybrid supercar spinning its tires in the snow as it launches from a standstill. The short teaser video, which is embedded below, shows a Corvette E-Ray prototype spinning all four tires as it attempts to gain traction...

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
GM Lands First Blow Against Ford F-150 In 2022 Sales Race

America loves a good truck, especially when it has a blue oval on the hood. The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling truck in America for nearly half a century and continues its reign of domination entering 2022. But there's a glimmer of hope for poor old General Motors as the other Detroit-based automaker just outsold the Ford F-Series during the first quarter of 2022. There's a slight caveat there as that was across two brands, but it means GM as a whole is in the lead as the best-selling manufacturer of full-size pickups in America. This comes despite an overall decrease in truck sales by just over6%. As a standalone model, however, the Ford F-Series remains the king of the hill.
CARS
Official: Dodge Replacing Hellcat With 800-HP Hydrogen-Powered 'Hydra'

Manufacturers are currently undergoing a seismic shift in the way they engineer cars, as legislation has forced them to change from combustion to electrification across the world. But Dodge has always done things differently, and the company that brought us muscle cars like the Challenger SRT Hellcat and Demon has accepted that electrification would not suit its brand image. That's why the Detroit-based automaker has found a way around the forthcoming ban on gasoline-burning vehicles, as it has today announced plans for an 800-horsepower hydrogen-combustion muscle car that will replace the Hellcat in the automaker's lineup, to be called the SRT Hydra.
CARS
LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
C8 Corvette Does Its Best Impression Of A Bowling Ball

Driving a powerful high-performance sports car certainly is an exhilarating feeling. Unfortunately, for some people it’s so intoxicating they start doing really stupid things behind the wheel while on public roads. Hey, if you want to hot dog it on a track with nobody around, spinning out and flipping your Corvette, by all means go for it. But a guy in California did one worse, using his C8 Corvette like a bowling ball, flipping a truck onto its roof in the process of mangling his mid-engine sports car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Toyota owners could get cash rebates as company is forced to pay $2BILLION to thousands of Australians who bought faulty Hilux, Fortuner and Prado cars

Toyota could be forced to pay out almost $2 billion to Australian customers who were sold cars with faulty engine filters, after the auto giant lost a class action lawsuit. In a Federal Court judgment handed down on Thursday, Justice Michael Lee found thousands of people who bought some of the brand's top-selling cars were eligible for a payout.
WORLD
This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
The Ford Mustang Finally Hits Back At The Dodge Challenger

The start of this year hasn't exactly gone super well for the Ford Mustang. Heck, the last eight or so months haven't been great for Ford's Pony car either. Multiple production delays have hit the Mustang hard, and the current going rate for a new car isn't helping either. But...
CARS
Horsepower Horror: 5 Hilariously Underpowered American Cars

It’s no secret that the oil crisis and hunt for fuel economy in the 1970s led to some American cars with big engines and tiny horsepower. However, some folks may not realize just how bad it got. For as iconic as American muscle cars of the 1960s were when it came to big blocks and more power, the ‘70s really brought the party down. Here’s a look at five of the worst specific horsepower output American cars courtesy of Hot Cars.
CARS
Dodge Hellcat Redeye Races Charger Police Car

You don’t see the cops on the track every day…. The video we’ve included of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye racing a Dodge Charger Pursuit police car from the Colorado State Patrol is definitely unique. While both are Mopars with Hemi V8s, they are incredibly different cars designed to serve in different ways. We also know you’re probably like us and truly have wondered just how fast these cop cars are, so here’s your chance to see how one throws down in the quarter mile.
COLORADO STATE
General Motors Recalls 680,000 Vehicles Due to Defect: See if You're Affected

General Motors is taking steps to recall over 680,000 of its vehicles due to a defect in the windshield wipers. The 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles are listed in the recall due to the defect that may result in the wipers failing. This is due to corroded ball joints or general wear on the joints over time.
CARS
Mustang Hits Lamborghini Huracan And Runs For It

Look, we don’t have a problem with Ford Mustangs. We know some very nice people who own them. However, there’s an unfortunate stereotype of the Mustang driver who’s completely reckless, having zero regard for anyone else on the sidewalk. We see bad behavior from Challenger and Camaro drivers, too, but it’s stuff like this video of an S550 hitting a Lamborghini Huracan, then taking off like nothing happened which works to reinforce the unfortunate stereotype.
MIAMI, FL
Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
1964 Pontiac Catalina Turns Up In Abandoned Forest Grave

After decades of sitting under roots and vines this car is ready to make another appearance on the road. Classic Pontiac luxury cars are some of the world's most astonishing vehicles as they were, in their time, considered to be an excellent bridge between the Chevrolet and Oakland brands. They had just enough luxury to compete with the bustling luxury market in America with a price tag that almost anyone could afford. These days the cars are scarce, to say the least, as they have become far less popular than the ever-so-iconic Camaro, Firebird, or Buick models. So most of these vehicles were left to rot away in rusty graves of scrap metal and spent tires. This makes the process of acquiring one of these old classics a tumultuous one indeed. However, if you're willing to fix and restore the cars, you will find thousands of them in various fields, barns, and forgotten warehouses.
CARS
1970 Chevelle Is A Sleek Ghost On The Drag Strip

This all-original beast is a passionate ride for a real car enthusiast. For many automotive enthusiasts like ourselves, one muscle car stands out among the rest as essentially the king of American performance. These cars combined a sleek body with a pretty high rolling stance to create something that stands out in today's car culture. You may have already guessed that we're talking about the second generation Chevelle, as it is a staple of the nation's automotive history. However, it's unlikely you've ever seen a car as well-put-together and truly aggressive as this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle. In addition, the vehicle is almost entirely original, making it the perfect opportunity for any savvy car buyer with a passion for all things vintage.
CARLISLE, PA

