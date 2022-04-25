DEBRIEF: Autism Awareness Month

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Carl Smiskey struggled to find words when he learned that a 14-year-old suspect had been arrested in the killing of 10-year-old Lily Peters. “Complete shock,” the longtime Chippewa Falls resident and father of three said. “I started bawling… because… my daughters. I called them immediately and I asked one of them, ‘Have I given you enough hugs?’ It just hits hard because you feel helpless.”
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The heartbreaking homicide of a 10-year-old western Wisconsin girl is hitting home with families across state lines. Iliana Peters, who went by Lilly, was found dead Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. It was reported Lilly failed to return home from her aunt's house,...
MILWAUKEE - Former Wisconsin First Lady Elaine Schreiber died this week after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Schreiber's legacy of fundraising and advocacy is being remembered as helping improve the lives of all living with the disease. "What I was struck by was her willingness upon her diagnosis to –...
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has issued a Health Advisory in connection to cases of acute hepatitis and adenovirus infection in children. The Department of Health Services is investigating at least four cases among children in Wisconsin. One of the children died. One required a liver transplant. From November 2021...
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County Candle Company is looking for help to keep up with the demand for its Ukraine candle, which is raising money for victims of Russia’s war. The candle maker says it is in “desperate need” of volunteers in May, including this Sunday, May...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District will increase its security measures while the Chippewa Falls Police Department and other agencies investigate the death of a student from the district. In a letter to families, Jeff Holmes, CFAUSD Superintendent, said that the staff in district...
Seven years ago, Megs Emanuel lost her son Brody is a horrible accident, today she remembers the anniversary of his death and how much he is still here with all of us today. All I can say is wow after watching this segment from Spectrum News that was done in 2019.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The kindness of Northeast Wisconsin is being felt in Ukraine. Action 2 News first reported in March about Rick Brunner and his mission to put smiles on the faces of Ukrainian children impacted by the war. Through his non-profit, “Rick’s Toybox” and dedicated volunteers, Brunner was able to build hundreds of toy cars to send overseas.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday, April 28, through Sunday, May 1, YWCA of Greater Green Bay is hosting a Stand Against Racism Campaign to highlight some of the workplace inequalities in our community, at Jackson Square Park in Downtown Green Bay. City and state leaders dedicated a whole week...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Oregon want to know if anyone is missing a pet pig. The Portland Police Bureau is searching for the owner of a pig that was found in traffic early Tuesday morning, according to KPTV. Just after midnight, an officer was driving when she...
