Brownsville, WI

DEBRIEF: Autism Awareness Month

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Michels kicked off his campaign in his hometown of Brownsville.

www.wbay.com

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Resources for domestic violence victims

UPDATE: A juvenile suspect has now been arrested. After weeks of waiting, the sturgeon are finally spawning. Irwin is using her rise to fame to inspire local high school students to dream big and go for it.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Chippewa Falls struggles to comprehend circumstances of 10-year-old Lily Peters' death

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Carl Smiskey struggled to find words when he learned that a 14-year-old suspect had been arrested in the killing of 10-year-old Lily Peters. “Complete shock,” the longtime Chippewa Falls resident and father of three said. “I started bawling… because… my daughters. I called them immediately and I asked one of them, ‘Have I given you enough hugs?’ It just hits hard because you feel helpless.”
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Substance abuse treatment in rural areas

A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday by the Chippewa Falls Police Department. Sgt. Sean Hamill, who was on motorcycle patrol, suffered minor injuries. UPDATE: A juvenile suspect has now been arrested. After weeks of waiting, the sturgeon are finally spawning.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Former Wisconsin first lady dies; legacy of Alzheimer's advocacy

MILWAUKEE - Former Wisconsin First Lady Elaine Schreiber died this week after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Schreiber's legacy of fundraising and advocacy is being remembered as helping improve the lives of all living with the disease. "What I was struck by was her willingness upon her diagnosis to –...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin investigating cases of unusual hepatitis in children, one death

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has issued a Health Advisory in connection to cases of acute hepatitis and adenovirus infection in children. The Department of Health Services is investigating at least four cases among children in Wisconsin. One of the children died. One required a liver transplant. From November 2021...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Walking speed and your health

A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday by the Chippewa Falls Police Department. Sgt. Sean Hamill, who was on motorcycle patrol, suffered minor injuries. UPDATE: A juvenile suspect has now been arrested. After weeks of waiting, the sturgeon are finally spawning.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

"Lily Alert" push gets national attention

Jury in Door County murder trial finishes first day of deliberations. The jury deliberated for about four-and-a-half hours after closing arguments. Dodge County and local first responders simulate a train derailment and chemical spill. ASPIRO vans damaged in catalytic converter thefts. ASPIRO puts its vehicles inside...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local woodworker’s toys make their way to children in Ukraine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The kindness of Northeast Wisconsin is being felt in Ukraine. Action 2 News first reported in March about Rick Brunner and his mission to put smiles on the faces of Ukrainian children impacted by the war. Through his non-profit, “Rick’s Toybox” and dedicated volunteers, Brunner was able to build hundreds of toy cars to send overseas.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Life-size Monopoly game for YWCA campaign against racism, sexism

Girl's murder leads to push for "Lily Alert" An online petition wants to create an alert for missing kids with fewer criteria than an Amber Alert. Scattered rain showers for many, dry for some. SMALL TOWNS: Marinette man's running streak. He started running every day over...
HOBBIES
WBAY Green Bay

CUTE: Police use snacks to lure pig off of highway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Oregon want to know if anyone is missing a pet pig. The Portland Police Bureau is searching for the owner of a pig that was found in traffic early Tuesday morning, according to KPTV. Just after midnight, an officer was driving when she...
PORTLAND, OR

