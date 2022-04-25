Alma softball C Jada Wallis voted SBLive’s Arkansas High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Alma softball catcher Jada Wallis for being voted SBLive’s Arkansas High School Athlete of the Week for April 11-17!

The sophomore had 2 hits including a home run and 5 RBI in a 17-7 victory over Ozark.

Wallis received 31.34% of the vote, beating out Brookland's David Rubottom who finished second with 19.87% . East Poinsett County's Keegan McCorkle finished third with 18.95% and Valley View's Makenzie Whitlock finished fourth with 10.53% . There were over 33,000 votes tallied this week!

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveark.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for April 11-17 :

Caleb Anderson, Shiloh Christian baseball

The senior struck out 9 in 6 innings while allowing 2 hits and throwing 99 pitches in a 9-0 victory over Pea Ridge.

Ayla Buford, Taylor softball

The freshman threw two perfect games, allowing 1 walk in three games while striking out 23.

David Rubottom, Brookland baseball

The junior allowed 2 runs on 3 hits in 6 innings in relief while striking out 4 in a 10-2 victory over Nettleton.

Easton Hatch, Riverside baseball

The senior struck out 17 with 2 hits and 1 walk. in a complete-game, 9-1 victory over East Poinsett County.

Eder Ledel, Jonesboro boys soccer

The senior scored a goal and assisted on another goal in a 3-1 victory over Searcy.

Gabe Guimond, Brookland boys soccer

Guimond scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Wynne.

Colby Benton, Greene County Tech boys soccer

The senior scored three goals in a 3-2 victory over Batesville.

Elizabeth Becklund, Valley View girls soccer

Becklund scored 2 goals and had 1 assist in a 7-0 victory over Batesville Southside. She scored 2 goals in a 6-1 victory over Wynne.

Ellie Higgins, Valley View girls soccer

The junior scored 2 goals and had 1 assist in a 7-0 victory over Batesville Southside.

Toni Williams, Nettleton girls soccer

The senior made nine saves in a 2-0 victory over Marion.

Ty Rhoades, Jonesboro baseball

The senior struck out 10 in 5 scoreless innings in a 12-5 victory over Valley View.

Jafet Cid, Jonesboro boys soccer

The freshman scored 2 goals in a 3-1 victory over Nettleton.

Yajaira Alvarado, Jonesboro girls soccer

The junior scored 3 goals and 2 assists in a 9-0 victory over Nettleton.

Krisselle Nwokeji, Jonesboro girls soccer

The senior scored 3 goals and had 2 assists in a 9-0 victory over Nettleton.

Jose Mendoza, Valley View boys soccer

The senior scored 3 goals in a 4-0 victory over Wynne.

Kate Golden, Nettleton softball

The sophomore went 3-for-4 with an RBI and scored 4 runs in a 8-5 victory over Jonesboro. She went 2-for-4 with a 3-run home run in a 7-3 victory over Jonesboro.

Makenzie Whitlock, Valley View softball

The freshman went 4-for-4 with 5 RBI and scored 2 runs in a 14-1 victory over Trumann and went 2-for-3 with a triple and scored 2 runs in 13-1 victory over Trumann.

Keegan McCorkle, East Poinsett County softball

The junior struck out 7 and allowed 2 hits and hit a home run in a 8-0 victory over Riverside.

Anna Woolsey, Ozark girls track and field

The junior won the 100 (12.56), 200 (26.99), 400 (59.76) and pole vault (8-6) at the Rosson Invitational in Harrison.

Aniya Buchanan, Camden Fairview girls track and field

The junior won the 100 hurdles (17.30), 300 hurdles (48.40) and triple jump (32-10) at the Billie Relays in Monticello.

Belle Lindsey, De Queen girls track and field

The junior won the 100 hurdles (16.33), 300 hurdles (48.86), long jump (16-3 1/4) and triple jump (34-0) at the Leopard Relays in De Queen.

Matthew Benzing, Vilonia boys track and field

The junior won the 110 hurdles (15.61) and 300 hurdles (42.61) at the Lake Hamilton Invitational.

Noah Embrey, Greenwood boys track and field

The junior won the 1,600 (4:26.04) and 3,200 (9:50.28) at the Pointer Relays in Van Buren.

Damari Smith, Fort Smith Northside boys track and field

The junior won the 100 (10.60) and 200 (21.91) at the Pointer Relays in Van Buren.

Brooks Herrera, Booneville baseball

The junior went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI and struck out 11 in a 16-5 victory over Cossatot.

Trey Hill, Farmington baseball

The senior had 2 three-run home runs and an RBI double in a 13-6 victory over Pea Ridge.

Emma Crabb, Mountain Home softball

The junior struck out 13 in a 4-0 victory over Russellville.

Lillie Faye McWhorter, Woodlawn softball

The freshman tossed a perfect game in the circle and hit a walk-off home run (fifth of season) in a 11-0 win against Junction City.