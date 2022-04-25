Elections officials preparing for May 3 primary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the primary election almost here, local boards of elections are busy.

This week marks the last week of early voting before Election Day, however, Laura Bruns, director of the Miami County Board of Elections, said turnout has been low.

“At this point we only have one percent turnout out of 75,000 voters here in Miami County, so it has been relatively slow. So we’re looking for hopefully an increase sometime this week.,” Bruns said.

Despite the slow start, elections officials said they are not running into any problems.

This year, the Montgomery County Board of Elections re-drew maps for precincts and polling places. Jeff Rezabek, director of the Montgomery County BOE, said voters should be on the lookout for a postcard in the mail.

“We have sent out a notice to every registered voter in Montgomery County with their new precinct and polling location. That has been going well, we’ve been getting a good response on that. But everything else seems to be going as planned,” Rezabek said.

There is some good news ahead of Election Day; both Montgomery and Miami counties have enough poll workers to put on the election May 3, 2022.

“We have enough and we always look for more people. We’re going to need a full slate of workers in November. So even if people are interested in working and we don’t have space for them next week, we’ll certainly have openings in November,” Bruns said.

Voters still have time to cast their ballots. There are extended polling hours this week, as well as this weekend. Early voting ends Monday, May 2, 2022. For more information about elections in Montgomery County, click here . For more information about elections in Miami County, click here .

