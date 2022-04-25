Moment border agents and Texas state cops pry open wooden crates to discover them packed with migrants
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas.
The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo.
Footage released by the Texas Department of Public Safety showed the driver and a passenger being questioned, including one them who was already in handcuffs, before the state cops and border officers proceeded to inspect the cargo that was strapped to a flat bed.
A cellphone video recorded by a cop or border agent agent that was uploaded to social media showed a police office removing a wooden board used as the top cover for the crate while border agents continued to remove the screws with their drills.
They were able to remove the cover of one of the crates with a drill before discovering the migrants sitting side-by-side.
One of the individuals could be heard asking for water in Spanish.
'We’ll give you water later,' a border officer or state police officer replied.
The driver and passenger were taken into custody on human smuggling charges.
DailyMail.com reached out to the Texas Department of Pubic Safety for comment.
According to the latest U.S. Customs and Border Protection monthly southwestern border report, U.S. Border Patrol officers saw a 33 percent spike in interdictions with migrants along the border last month, to 221,803 encounters, after 164,973 were reported in February.
The totals for March also marked the highest amount of interdictions under the administration of President Joe Biden since July 2021 when 213,593 interdictions were made.
Since October 1, 2001 - the beginning of fiscal year 2022 - border officers have recorded 1,060,954 incidents with migrants. CBP documented 164,847 interdictions in October; 174,846 in November; and closed out December with 179,252 incidents.
Encounters tailed off in January when 154,812 were reported before spiking up to 165,894 in February.
The current fiscal year totals are expected to surpass those of fiscal year 2021 when 1,734,686 interdictions were made.
The agency is expecting to perhaps see up to 500,000 encounters a month as the Biden administration is set to rescind Title 42 - a Trump-era law designed to immediately expel migrants to protect the United States from COVID-19.
