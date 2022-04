WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $3,316,891 for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and West Virginia University (WVU). This funding, which is through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will help DHHR and WVU support infant and family home visiting programs, strengthen maternal and child health services, and bolster programs related to family engagement.

