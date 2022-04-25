ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed Robberies - Do you recognize this man?

 2 days ago
Calling all citizen detectives. Help us solve these two robberies. Time and time again, YOU help us solve these cases despite the quality of some of the pictures.

On 4/20/2022 an unidentified male committed two armed robberies at two different locations. They included 2000 N County Road W and 3632 Andrews Highway.

The suspect held both victims at gunpoint and proceeded to rob the victims of their money. If you have any information on the suspect, please contact Detective R. Jones at 432-335-3323 and reference case number 22-0006578/22-0006602, or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477 or 333tips.org.

