Top tech analyst on Musk taking Twitter private

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 3 days ago

www.cnbc.com

Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
creators.com

Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Reveals the Left For What It Is

This week, in one of the most shocking business moves in recent memory, Twitter reversed itself and decided to sell itself after all to Elon Musk, who paid some $44 billion for the privilege. The move was made, at least in part, for ideological reasons; Musk has been vocally critical of Twitter's management of information flow. Immediately upon the news of the buyout breaking, Musk tweeted, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functional democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans."
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

EU threatens to ban Twitter after Elon Musk buys it

After Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter was officially accepted on Monday, the European Union threatened on Tuesday to sanction or even ban the platform if it doesn’t comply with a newly passed tech moderation law. Thierry Breton, the European Union’s economics commissioner, told Financial Times on Tuesday...
BUSINESS
CNBC

These scientists bonded over toilet tech. Now they're working on carbon-free cement

Cement production is responsible for about 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions and 5.5% of total global greenhouse gas emissions. On Thursday, Breakthrough Energy Ventures and DCVC, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm, announced they co-led a $55 million funding round in Brimstone Energy, a company working to commercialize carbon-negative cement.
ENVIRONMENT
FOXBusiness

Collapsing trucker demand could foreshadow looming recession

A sharp, unexpected downturn in trucking demand since the beginning of March could be evidence of a looming economic recession, according to Bank of America strategists. A Tuesday analyst note from Ken Hoexter, the managing director of Bank of America's trucking research, shows that shippers see rapidly softening demand for trucks, with a gauge tracking truckload demand falling for the fourth consecutive month to its lowest level since June 2020.
INDUSTRY
Vice

30,000 New Users Signed Up for Mastodon After Elon Musk Bought Twitter

Social media platform Mastodon, often seen as an alternative to Twitter, gained nearly 30,000 new users on the day that Elon Musk bought Twitter. On Tuesday a Mastodon domain became unresponsive. Eugen Rochko, Mastodon’s CEO, later told Motherboard in an email that there were performance issues. “I’m sorry I...
INTERNET
MarketWatch

Will there be a recession? Watch this signal, says Wells Fargo

Investors should watch this part of the Treasury yield curve for recession signals, according to the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. With talk of a recession ramping up on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve gears up to fight high inflation, investors may want to keep an eye on the slope of the yield curve between 10-year Treasury yield.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Apple says supply chain issues will continue

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster weighs in after listening to Apple's earnings call. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Bonawyn Eison, Dan Nathan and Tim Seymour.
BUSINESS

