Economy

GM announces electrified Corvette

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors just announced it will be building an electrified...

www.cnbc.com

CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
TheStreet

Honda Unleashes Heavy Weapons Against Tesla, GM and Ford

The cost of attempting to grab the lion's share of the this market won't be cheap. The race to compete in the electric vehicle market is heating up, as major automaker Honda announced a slew of new products to take on an increasingly popular sector. With gas prices soaring to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Has Lost $5.4 Billion On Its Rivian Investment

In November 2021, Rivian – the EV startup that Ford partially hitched its wagon to several years ago – had an immensely successful IPO. As Ford Authority reported at the time, its market cap quickly blew past both Ford and GM, and for a period of time existed as the most valuable company with zero revenue. However, the fledging EV automaker has experienced a number of significant setbacks since then, and combined with the uneasiness exacerbated by the ongoing chip shortage and the situation in Ukraine, has resulted in a significant contraction of its stock price. Now, Ford has officially disclosed how much it’s lost by holding on to its Rivian shares, and it’s a staggering $5.4 billion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Snatches a Coveted Relic from GM and Ford

The automotive sector is upside down. While it is clear that the new path is electrification, it is still difficult to say which carmakers will be the winners except for Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report. Founded in 2003, the electric vehicle manufacturer is in the process of increasing...
BUSINESS
CBS News

GM to sell a gas-electric hybrid Corvette starting next year

General Motors is almost ready to roll out a new Chevrolet Corvette that's partially gas-powered and partially electric, a top company official said Monday. President Mark Reuss said in a statement on LinkedIn that the automaker will start selling the hybrid style Corvette "as early as next year." He also said GM plans to sell a fully electric Corvette sometime in the future.
CARS
TechCrunch

GM reveals first images of the EV Chevy Corvette (and teases AWD)

Chevy appears to be building for an AWD future. Automotive rumors peg the unannounced, high-performance Corvette C8 Z06 to sport AWD, and the video here all but confirms the arrangement in the EV version, too. It appears that the EV Corvette will be based on the existing mid-engine Corvette platform, which leaves plenty of room in the front and back for motors on each axle. With internal combustion affairs, vehicles require significant retrofitting to make room for all-wheel drive’s extra driveshafts and differentials. With EVs, it just takes another motor and some computer programming.
WARREN, MI
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
americanmilitarynews.com

Boeing looks to Spirit for B-52 engine upgrades to keep bombers flying

Boeing has selected Spirit Aerosystems to provide engine parts for a round of upgrades that will help keep B-52 bombers in the sky through at least 2050. Spirit will provide engine pylons and nacelle assemblies for the Boeing effort, which aims to replace 608 engines on the U.S. Air Force fleet of 76 B-52H Stratofortress planes.
WICHITA, KS
CBS News

Ford Motor loses $3.1 billion due to chip shortage and Rivian

Ford Motor said it lost $3.1 billion over the past three months and its revenue slid, in part because of a shortage of semiconductor chips which limited the number of pickups and SUVs available for sale in North America, but also as a result of its heavy investment in electric-vehicle startup Rivian.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Ford CEO Jim Farley reconfirms next generation electric truck coming in 2025

The Ford F-150 Lightning officially entered production on Tuesday, but Ford is already working on the next version of its full-size electric pickup. Ford CEO Jim Farley said during an event celebrating the manufacturing milestone that "we’re already pushing dirt down in Blue Oval City in Tennessee for another electric pickup truck that’s different than this one."
BUSINESS
CNBC

Ford cuts 580 U.S. salaried and contract employees as it restructures to focus on EVs

DETROIT – Ford Motor is cutting 580 U.S. salaried employees and agency workers as part of its ongoing Ford+ turnaround plan, the company confirmed Wednesday night. The cuts include approximately 350 salaried and 230 agency positions, according to an emailed statement. The reductions occurred largely in engineering, as the Detroit automaker pivots from vehicles with traditional internal combustion engines to electric cars and trucks that can require different skill sets.
BUSINESS
The Verge

GM reportedly stops providing battery pack replacements for the Chevy Spark EV

General Motors will reportedly no longer provide battery replacements for the all-electric version of the Chevy Spark, according to a report from EV-Resource (via InsideEVs). The Chevy Spark electric vehicle (EV) was first released in 2013, and GM continued to make new models until 2016. A GM district executive confirmed...
CARS
CNBC

Ford CEO says the company plans to challenge Tesla as global EV leader

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor plans to challenge Tesla in becoming the global leader in electric vehicles, CEO Jim Farley said Tuesday. The goal is the most ambitious yet for the Detroit automaker in its electric vehicle push. Farley has previously said the company plans to be the second best-selling automaker of EVs in the U.S., behind Tesla, by mid-decade.
DEARBORN, MI
CarBuzz.com

Ford Wins Major Victory In Paint Bubbling Lawsuit

Ford has been having problems with bubbling paint for years now, but the latest development is in Ford's favor. The lawsuit has been denied class action certification, a big win for the defense. The issue relates to 2013-2018 Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition, and Ford Mustang models. According to the original...
CARS

