Garth Brooks Announces 2nd Date at Gillette…Plus Complete 2022 Concert List

 3 days ago
Another show has been added to the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour. Saturday, May 21 has already been in the books, and now the night before Friday, May 20th will host the legendary country performer at Gillette Stadium. Tickets for the new opening night concert will go on sale to...

