Tulare man killed in crash on Hwy 99 identified

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified one of the two people killed in a crash on northbound Highway 99 early Sunday morning .

Jesus Alberto Zarate Aguayo Jr., 24, of Tulare, Calif., was driving when he collided with a semi-truck just before 2:30 a.m. on Highway 99 just north of Highway 46. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aquayo collided into the back of a semi truck, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page .

Two people were reported dead, and another suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

