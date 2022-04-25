ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

Tulare man killed in crash on Hwy 99 identified

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified one of the two people killed in a crash on northbound Highway 99 early Sunday morning .

Jesus Alberto Zarate Aguayo Jr., 24, of Tulare, Calif., was driving when he collided with a semi-truck just before 2:30 a.m. on Highway 99 just north of Highway 46. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aquayo collided into the back of a semi truck, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page .

Two people were reported dead, and another suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

