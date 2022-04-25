ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Dr. Tammy Robinson Named as New President of Mesa Community College

maricopa.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) and Mesa Community College (MCC) are pleased to announce Dr. Tammy Robinson as the new President of MCC. Dr. Robinson will replace Interim President Dr. Lori M. Berquam, who has served in the role since Feb. 1, 2020. This concludes a nationwide search that...

news.maricopa.edu

PHOENIX, AZ
thecentersquare.com

Arizona college placed among top 0.47% of world universities in new ranking

(The Center Square) – The University of Arizona is one of the best higher education institutes in the world, according to an international ranking. Ths school ranked 93rd out of nearly 20,000 global colleges and universities in the annual Center for World University Rankings, released on Monday. The ranking put UArizona in the top 0.47% of universities worldwide. Additionally, it ranked 49th among U.S. institutions and 27th among public colleges and universities in the United States.
ARIZONA STATE
