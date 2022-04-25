Dr. Tammy Robinson Named as New President of Mesa Community College

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. HonorHealth invites you to join their Medical Group, Virginia Piper Cancer Center and Administrative Services Hiring Event! Take your career beyond expectations and join them on Thursday, April 28th from 3PM-6PM for in-person interviews with Leaders and Recruiters. Interviewing for the following positions now available at various Phoenix area locations; Medical Assistant, LPN, Nurse Practitioner, Patient Registration, Patient Care Specialist and Customer Service Navigation Coordinators Transition Incentive Bonus starting at $1,500 on select positions. On-the-spot job offers will be made, please bring your resume. It all happens at Network Support Services 2500 W. Utopia Road, Phoenix, AZ 85027. Learn more by clicking here.

