Daytona Beach, FL

State Attorney to Pursue Death Penalty Against Jean Macean

By Chris Gollon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Attorney R.J. Larizza confirmed Monday afternoon that the state will pursue the death penalty against Jean Macean, the man charged in the brutal murders of Brenda and Terry Aultman. The married couple was discovered dead on the side of the road in Daytona Beach on their way home from a...

