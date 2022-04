Many people dream of having a fairytale wedding and want to celebrate love in extravagant fashion. While hosting a wedding can be fun and everything you dreamed of, wedding celebrations are also ridiculously expensive. The cost of weddings are skyrocketing and it can often set couples back financially by years. The younger generation hasn't had it easy after being hit by one financial crisis after another. Moreover, the pandemic swept the rug from under the people. Those who are getting married are finding new ways to get wed without emptying out their savings and running into debt. As we reported, a couple made headlines for pulling off a $500 wedding ceremony. TikTok user @morgangcasper, who goes by Morgan on the platform, recently got married and offered tips to cut down costs drastically and it's going viral.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO