Riverside, CA

UCR among top 1.3% of world institutions

By Imran Ghori
ucr.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUC Riverside ranked in the top 1.3% of universities worldwide in the 2022-23 Center for World University Rankings, released Monday, April 25. The campus ranked No. 249 out of 19,788 institutions....

news.ucr.edu

CBS LA

Struggling Marymount California University to close

Marymount California University, a half-century-old private Catholic institution, will close this summer, its board of trustees announced.The liberal arts school located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula south of Los Angeles has been struggling in recent years due to declining enrollment, rising costs and the coronavirus pandemic, the university said in a statement Friday."This decision was not made lightly. But we felt the most compassionate thing to do was to give everyone time to make plans. Our focus now will be to help our students, faculty and staff," said Brian Marcotte, the university's president.Marymount California has 500 full-time students and 140 full-time staff,The university said classes will conclude with the end of the summer term in August.In the meantime, Marymount California will work on transitioning students to other colleges and universities for the fall semester and find new work for faculty and staff.Only a small number of employees will remain after classes end to manage the closure.The school was founded by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary in 1968 as Marymount Palos Verdes College, a two-year institution.The name was changed to Marymount California University in 2013 as four-year undergraduate degrees and graduate degree programs were offered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Southern California Schools Make List of Best High Schools

Three Southern California schools earned spots in an annual ranking of the country's top high schools. The U.S. News and World Report Best High Schools list includes data on about 24,000 public high schools in 50 states. The ranking is based on performance on state assessments and how well the schools prepare students for college.
CERRITOS, CA
Riverside, CA
Times of San Diego

California Eyes $632 Million Plan to Help Students Attend State Colleges Debt Free

California is on track to remove any reason for its public university students to take out student loans. Known as Middle Class Scholarship 2.0, the “debt-free” program is slated to receive its first infusion of money this summer: a cool $632 million that lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom promised in last year’s state budget that they said they’d fund this year.
CALIFORNIA STATE

