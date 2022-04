Editor's note: City of Erie Community Liaison Michael Outlaw offered these remarks at the recent rededication of the Unified Erie program. Before I begin my speech, we’re going to have a moment of silence for Antonio "ESPN" Yarger Jr. — a 7-year-old baby, whose life was ended by a senseless and evil act of gun violence. May the most high bless his mother, family, friends, and loved ones during their season of grief.

