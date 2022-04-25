ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown & Brown: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $220.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $904.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $892.6 million.

Brown & Brown shares have decreased nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $68.45, a rise of 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRO

