Scranton, PA

Firehouse Subs: Serving food and saving lives

By Jazzmyn Allen
 3 days ago

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A small business on wheels is spending the week raising funds for a volunteer fire department.

Serving subs and saving lives.

‘We have subs, of course, sides, mac and cheese, soup, chili, chips, and of course our hot sauce which is pretty popular,” said Firehouse Subs Food Truck, Manager, Molly Merihew.

Firehouse Subs Food Truck travels throughout the northeast to help fire departments. This week they’re raising funds for the Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Residents pick up pieces after fire in Scranton

“It does help the fire department. All the tips we get go straight to them,” said Jazmine Stedge, employee, Firehouse Subs.

And a portion of their sales will be donated too. They’re open Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the parking lot at 1600 Dewey Avenue. It’s day one and so far the fundraiser is going well.

“I think once people know that we’re here it’ll pick up and we’ll get more business throughout the week. That’s how it was last year when we were here,” said Jazmine Stedge.

“I’m hoping every year gets better but we’re doing pretty good this year so far,” said Molly Merihew.

The donations will help the volunteer fire department buy life-saving equipment and tools needed for the job. Molly says their team is proud to help support local firefighters.

“They’re volunteering their time to help people in need and we’re here to help them,” said Merihew.

The food truck will be in the volunteer fire department lot this week. For more information on Firehouse Subs check out their Facebook page.

