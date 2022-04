Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Nasdaq futures soar as stocks look to get back on track. Nasdaq futures bounced nearly 2% on Thursday, boosted by a 14% pop in shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms on better-than-expected earnings. Bond yields rose as data showed U.S. economic growth declined in the first quarter. After the bell Thursday, megatech continues to lead U.S. companies out with quarterly results as Apple and Amazon are scheduled to report.

