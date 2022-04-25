ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

4th-grade kids helping Ukrainian refugees get life lessons

By Jim Kiertzner
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNRdo_0fJsUhVU00

Humanitarian help comes in many forms, sizes, and amounts. And it is becoming a life lesson from Clarkston to Poland to Ukraine.

When the Bensons moved to Poland, their big family became even larger helping Ukrainian refugees. They were featured on "Good Morning America." L. J. Benson left her fourth grade class at Bailey Lake Elementary in February to be with her family. Her classmates and friends decided they needed to help.

Bethany Rocho, their teacher, decided a coin drive would be the best way. And in a week, they raised close to $13,000.

“A mission like this where we have all wanted to support, it has just blown us away,” Rocho told 7 Action News.

The "GMA" story showed how the Benson home has helped at least 9 families who stay for a night, others for weeks. At one point, 21 people were staying there.

In Rocho’s class Monday afternoon, they did a Zoom with L.J. and her dad OT Benson. He told the kids, “That is so cool. You are awesome kids. I’m really proud of you.” He gave them a life lesson, that their money would provide basics for the refugees, buying them new shirts, new pants and new shoes.

What has this taught the teacher about humanity? Rocho says, “Gosh, there’s so much more to this job than — I don’t want to get all teary-eyed — than just teaching. At our school, we are very driven and focused on people. Connections are what's important. And I'm not discrediting academics and what we teach because I prioritize that but teaching these kids to just be good people.”

OT Benson said on the Zoom they will be back here in a couple of years to thank everybody.

The Benson’s also have a GoFundMe page for donations.

Comments / 0

Related
Voice News

Shelby Township teen publishes children’s book to inspire others with autism

An elementary school talent show has inspired a Shelby Township teen to write a best-selling children’s book. Grant Harrison, 17, recently published “Will You Be My Friend: Based on a True Story Through the Eyes and Ears of Autism.” The story is a retelling of Grant’s participation in the Wiley Elementary School talent show, which took place several years ago while he was a fourth grade student.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Clarkston, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Life Lessons#Ukrainian#Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy