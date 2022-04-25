ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Dawn at the Downs allows guests to watch horse training for Derby, Oaks

By Julia Huffman
Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs announced guests can come and watch the nation’s top three-year-old Thoroughbreds train in preparation...

www.wave3.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
WBKO

D. Wayne Lukas Speaks On Baffert Suspension

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Things seem the same on the backside a couple weeks out from the Derby. The contenders galloping around the Churchill Downs track under the watchful eye of their trainers, but there’s something missing...Bob Baffert. “It’s pretty strange. You know, he’s always well represented, and when he shows up you know he’s going to be tough to beat,” said trainer Todd Pletcher.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Body of Louisville diver who disappeared while working found in Ohio River

PROSPECT, Ky. — Oldham County authorities are investigating after the body of a diver was pulled from the Ohio River after he went missing while on the job. William Keith Elkins, 58, was identified in a statement released Tuesday by the Oldham County Coroner's Office. This is the first time authorities have commented on the investigation since it began Friday.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Derby#Kentucky Oaks#Horse Training#Horse Racing
WLKY.com

Louisville loses 'Cook Out competition' by a nose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It looks like Louisville lost the "Cook Out competition." Bummer. Louisville Twitter users have been a buzz since the fast-food chain started putting out tweets asking where people want to see the next restaurant go. The first tweet on April 19 listed five locations, including Louisville....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

'Country club' for dogs opens second Louisville location

LYNDON, Ky. — A new, upscale resort in Lyndon has premium suites, a pool and a full-service salon — all for your dog. The Pet Station Country Club is on Vine Crest Avenue. The facility opened in August of 2021 after several delays due to construction and the pandemic.
LYNDON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 19

Special Olympics Kentucky athlete killed in crash

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT/WXIX) - A Kentucky Special Olympics athlete died Sunday after a three-vehicle accident in Woodford County, according to a spokesperson for Special Olympics Kentucky and Versailles police. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Sunday on Midway Road in Versailles. The Woodford County coroner’s office identified the victim as 40-year-old...
VERSAILLES, KY
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS LA

Second horse dies in 2 days at Santa Anita Park

Another racehorse died Tuesday after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita Park marking the track's fifth horse death this year and the second in two days.Cayton Kid, a 4-year-old filly owned by Huston Racing Stables and Kyle Ferraro, died after suffering a training injury at the Arcadia track.The filly, trained by Gary Stute, had seven starts and one first-place finish in her career on April 10.On Monday, a 3-year-old filly named Magnolia suffered what was described as a "musculoskeletal" injury and was euthanized, according to the California Horse Racing Board and the track.Track officials noted that the number of fatalities is a sharp dropoff from 2019 when 42 horses died at the facility.Last year, 12 horses died at the Arcadia track and 17 horses died the year before. Of the deaths that occurred at the track this year, four occurred during training and one happened during a race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Keeneland's Bewitch Stakes Announces Contenders and Odds for 4/29/22

3Family Way (7-2) 4War Like Goddess (3-5) War Like Goddess Makes Seasonal Bow in Bewitch Stakes. George Krikorian’s War Like Goddess, a finalist for the Eclipse Award as North America’s champion turf female of 2021, headlines a field of seven fillies and mares entered for the 60th running of the $300,000 Bewitch Stakes (G3) going 1½ miles on the grass at Keeneland on April 29.
SPORTS
WLWT 5

Ohio safari park opens for season on May 1

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — An Ohio safari park is opening for the season on May 1. The Wilds is a safari park and conservation center located in Cumberland, Ohio. The safari park offers educational programs and teaches guests about conservation science. The park offers ziplining, horseback riding and fishing, too.
CUMBERLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy