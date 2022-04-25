Dawn at the Downs allows guests to watch horse training for Derby, Oaks

Another racehorse died Tuesday after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita Park marking the track's fifth horse death this year and the second in two days.Cayton Kid, a 4-year-old filly owned by Huston Racing Stables and Kyle Ferraro, died after suffering a training injury at the Arcadia track.The filly, trained by Gary Stute, had seven starts and one first-place finish in her career on April 10.On Monday, a 3-year-old filly named Magnolia suffered what was described as a "musculoskeletal" injury and was euthanized, according to the California Horse Racing Board and the track.Track officials noted that the number of fatalities is a sharp dropoff from 2019 when 42 horses died at the facility.Last year, 12 horses died at the Arcadia track and 17 horses died the year before. Of the deaths that occurred at the track this year, four occurred during training and one happened during a race.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO