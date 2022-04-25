ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallam County, TX

Frost Advisory issued for Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hansford, Hartley, Moore, Ochiltree by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harlan FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 AM CDT early this morning for a portion of south central Nebraska, including the following area, Harlan. Flooding is no longer expected to pose an immediate threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HARLAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COWLEY COUNTY At 415 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dexter, or 13 miles northwest of Cedar Vale, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Burden, Dexter and Cambridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sherman; Thomas PATCHY DENSE FOG ALONG INTERSTATE 70 BETWEEN BURLINGTON AND COLBY THIS MORNING As of 6 AM MDT, dense fog has developed along portions of Interstate 70 in Kit Carson county, Colorado and Sherman county, Kansas, mainly between Burlington and Goodland. Dense fog will likely spread east to Colby by 7 AM MDT. Travelers on Interstate 70 and adjacent roadways are urged to exercise additional caution this morning. Visibilities are anticipated to improve from west to east by 8 or 9 AM MDT.
SHERMAN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of light snow may result in slippery conditions early this morning.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hansford County, TX
County
Ochiltree County, TX
County
Dallam County, TX
County
Moore County, TX
County
Hartley County, TX
County
Sherman County, TX
City
Hartley, TX
City
Frost, TX
County
Potter County, TX
County
Deaf Smith County, TX
County
Oldham County, TX
City
Moore, TX
County
Randall County, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Elk, northeastern Cowley, southeastern Butler, northwestern Chautauqua and southwestern Greenwood Counties through 515 AM CDT At 431 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Latham to near Grenola to 7 miles north of Cedar Vale. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Howard, Moline, Grenola, Latham, Elk Falls and Piedmont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE, SOUTH PLAINS, AND ROLLING PLAINS * Timing...10AM CDT to 9PM CDT. * Wind...West at 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph. * Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 12 inches above 6000 feet with locally higher amounts. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in the valleys. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above about 5000 feet.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COWLEY COUNTY At 415 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dexter, or 13 miles northwest of Cedar Vale, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Burden, Dexter and Cambridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deaf Smith
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; McPherson; Potter; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Comanche, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Comanche; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Dangerous Wildfire Threat Friday Afternoon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074 075...076...077...084...085...086...087...088 AND 089 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 064 Hodgeman...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton... Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell... Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray...Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton...Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward...Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark and Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche. * Winds...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for De Baca County, Eastern San Miguel County, Espanola Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: De Baca County; Eastern San Miguel County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northwest Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Quay County; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Union County; Upper Rio Grande Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, and northwest New Mexico. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be possible with visibilities being limited to less than 2 miles in localized areas.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frost Advisory#Hansford#Sherman Frost Advisory
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Brule, Charles Mix, Douglas, Jerauld by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Charles Mix; Douglas; Jerauld WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jerauld, Brule, Aurora, Charles Mix and Douglas Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Marshall, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Riley; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Riley, northeastern Clay, southeastern Washington and southwestern Marshall Counties through 545 AM CDT At 516 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Linn, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenleaf and Barnes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Eastern Cherry, Grant, Hooker, McPherson, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arthur; Eastern Cherry; Grant; Hooker; McPherson; Thomas; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Arthur, south central Cherry, southeastern Grant, Hooker, McPherson and western Thomas Counties through 515 AM CDT/415 AM MDT/ At 431 AM CDT/331 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Seneca to 16 miles northwest of Tryon to 11 miles north of Keystone. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mullen, Arthur, Seneca, Flatts, Cogill Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Three Mile Lake, Kelso, Shimmons Lake, Carr Lake, Haythorn Lake, Lena, Sand Puddin Lake, Big Lamunyon Flats, McKeag, East Cody Lake, Calora, Norway and Sand Beach Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 167 and 206. Highway 61 between mile markers 113 and 131. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 203. Highway 97 between mile markers 32 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Stanley, Jones and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
JONES COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell, Western Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog can be expected this morning. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to use your low beam headlights in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches above 5000-ft elevation. Up to 1 inch snow accumulation below 5000-ft elevation. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations are primarily expected in the the mountains at and above 5000-ft elevation, including Rogers Pass and MacDonald Pass. A mix or change to wet snow is possible at elevations as low as around 4000 feet Friday morning, but with little to no snow accumulation on roads.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM CDT Friday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 13.9 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Periods of heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph will create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.
PARK COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy