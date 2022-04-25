ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Frustrated Lorain residents patch up potholes in neighborhood

By Jack Shea
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A couple of frustrated taxpayers in Lorain , upset by the pace of pothole repairs by the city, decided to take matters into their own hands.

Richard Rice says he and his friend Rick McKnight grew weary of trying to navigate the obstacle course of potholes in their neighborhood, so they decided to buy and mix their own concrete and started filling in the holes.

Rice told Fox 8, “I got tired of pulling in my driveway and you know boom, boom, boom. It would just be a better run city if you did the right thing and I thought I would step up and do the right thing.”

Neighbors call Richard Rice and Rick McKnight civic heroes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGlO0_0fJsUCL500
WJW photo

“What a great commitment to to our community, yep, that’s what I thought, great neighbors, great people, reaching out and doing things to help out,” said Alan Brailer.

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley says claims on social media that he told residents that the city did not have enough money to repair potholes are completely untrue. Bradley says the city has been trying to attack the problem by dedicating a number of street crews to making repairs and by producing the city’s own supply of blacktop. But the mayor says not everyone is going to be satisfied.

“Basically, when I talk to citizens groups, I usually start off with potholes, potholes, potholes, potholes! I like to tell people facetiously that they’re actually reverse speed bumps,” he said.

And while Mayor Bradley appreciates the proactive approach of Rice and McKnight, he is asking residents to allow city workers to do their jobs.

“You know, you may think that you’re a good Samaritan, but if somebody’s car is damaged because of work that you did, I wouldn’t want to subject you to any type of liability,” he said.

