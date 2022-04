Actor Cary Elwes says he is recovering Monday after being bitten by a rattlesnake at his home in Malibu over the weekend.Elwes, 59, was reportedly doing yard work at his home in Malibu when he was bitten by the rattlesnake. He was airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Saturday, according to TMZ.com.The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that paramedics were sent to a home in the 23000 block of Pacific Coast Highway at about 3 p.m. Saturday on the report of a snake bite, and airlifted a person to the medical facility in unknown condition."Bit not by a...

MALIBU, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO