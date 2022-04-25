ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva woman pulls knife on police officers

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police say a Geneva woman was arrested following a reported disturbance on Monday. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Brittany Naegele, 25, of...

FingerLakes1.com

Geneva man falsely reports stolen car

Police arrested a Geneva man following a reported stolen vehicle. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Mathew T. Jones for forgery and falsely reporting an incident. Jones claimed that he observed another person’s vehicle being towed away. Through investigation, it was learned that Jones stole someone...
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva woman assaults person at Geneva General Hospital

Police arrested a Geneva woman following a disturbance at Geneva General Hospital. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Yolanda Devonshire, 61, of Geneva for assault. Through investigation, officers learned that Devonshire assaulted another individual while in the hospital. She caused the other person injury and trauma...
GENEVA, NY
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

