Waynesboro leaders don’t listen to the local Black and Brown community. That was made loud and clear at Monday’s City Council public hearing on Sunset Park. “Black people spend money. They just don’t spend it here,” said Sharon Fitz, the co-founder of RISE, a local Black advocacy group launched in 2017. “I mean, we actually have money, we just don’t have anywhere we want to go to spend it, you know what I mean? This Riverfest and these musical things going on, and I like reggae and blues and jazz, too, but the combination just doesn’t really offer anything for people like me.”

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO